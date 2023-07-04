Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 17 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/04 10:44
Chinese Y-9. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-9. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 17 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (July 3) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (July 4).

Of the 17 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-9 plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 34 military aircraft and 16 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan tracks 17 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation
Flight path of one out of 17 PLA aircraft. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

RELATED ARTICLES

Map shows pattern of China's intrusions into Taiwan's ADIZ in June
Map shows pattern of China's intrusions into Taiwan's ADIZ in June
2023/07/03 18:06
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
2023/07/03 13:29
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation
2023/06/30 10:55
Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation
2023/06/29 09:59
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2023/06/28 11:24