Michael Harris homers twice as All-Star-studded Braves win ninth straight, 4-2 over Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Michael Harris homered twice and Bryce Elder, one of Atlanta's eight All-Stars, pitched 6 2/3 solid innings to lead the Braves to their season-high ninth straight win, 4-2 over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

Harris connected for solo shots in the third and fifth innings off Guardians rookie Gavin Williams (0-1), who in his third career start had to face a lineup featuring six All-Stars and no detectable weaknesses.

Harris may be Atlanta's No. 9 hitter, but he's batting .416 (37 of 89) with seven homers and 16 RBIs in his last 24 games.

Marcell Ozuna also homered for the Braves, who have won 17 of 18 and 24 of 27.

Atlanta, which has had three winning streaks of at least eight games, improved MLB’s best record to 57-27.

Elder (7-1) didn't give up a run until the seventh, when Amed Rosario touched him for a two-run single. A.J. Minter came on and got out of a two-on jam by popping up All-Star José Ramírez, and Nick Anderson retired Myles Straw with two on in the eighth.

Raisel Iglesias worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 15th save.

During two rain long delays over the weekend in Chicago, Guardians manager Terry Francona did some advance prep work to be ready for the Braves. Their statistics are striking.

“I got nauseous,” Francona said. “It’s like my goodness sakes. It's not just their their lineup. The guys on their bench. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen numbers like that."

Harris gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in the third with his eighth homer, which triggered an inadvertent launching of fireworks above Progressive Field — a celebration normally reserved for home runs by the Guardians.

But as Harris rounded the bases, a loud boom reverberated through the ballpark and sparklers lit up the sky, prompting loud boos from the sellout crowd.

BRAVE(S) NEW WORLD

Atlanta's eight All-Star selections are the most in franchise history and matched the all-time record for an NL team. The 2008 Cubs, 1960 Pirates, 1956 Reds and 1943 Cardinals also had eight.

The Braves are the first team since Cincinnati's 1976 “Big Red Machine” to send their first, second and third basemen, shortstop and catcher.

Manager Brian Snitker said getting to tell his players on Sunday was a thrill.

“One of the most fun meetings I've ever had with the team,” he said. “When they saw the stack of invitations, everyone knew something was up. It was awesome.”

STANDING ROOM ONLY

The crowd of 38,106 was Cleveland's largest in the regular season since 2014.

FRANCONA UPDATE

Francona said he's feeling fine following a medical scare during the team's trip to Kansas City last week.

Francona felt lightheaded before a game and was hospitalized for tests and as a precaution. The 64-year-old has dealt with major medical issues in recent years, forcing him to leave the team in 2020 and 2021.

Francona has been checking in with his doctor.

“He goes, ‘Sleep a little bit,’” Francona cracked.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Ace Max Fried (forearm strain) will face live hitters for the second time on Tuesday as he continues to work his way back after being shut down in May. It's a significant step, but the Braves remain tight-lipped about a possible return date for Fried, who will likely need a few rehab starts in the minors before being activated.

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie (sprained elbow ligament) will continue his rehab program of rest and therapy for three more weeks before picking up a ball. The 25-year-old received a second opinion last week, and will avoid surgery as long as he makes progress. ... 1B Josh Naylor was lifted after an at-bat in the sixth inning with a sore right wrist.

UP NEXT

Shane Bieber (5-5, 3.48 ERA) starts for the Guardians, who may trade him before the deadline. He'll face Atlanta's Kolby Allard, who got a no-decision in a start against Minnesota last week.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports