Extreme heat continues with fewer afternoon showers across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Extreme heat will continue across much of Taiwan this week.

Southern and eastern areas have been given an “orange” heat warning by the Central Weather Bureau, indicating highs reaching 38 C for Tuesday (July 4). Meteorologist and CEO of WeatherRisk Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) expects high temperatures throughout the day this week with fewer chances of convective showers in plains areas, per UDN.

Extreme heat is affecting much of southern Taiwan this week. (CWB image)

Peng said prevailing winds will come from the southwest on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 5), bringing a slight increase in upstream moisture, with brief, localized showers potentially occurring in western Taiwan. Clouds and rain may develop in coastal areas in the early morning on Tuesday and Wednesday, while there may be afternoon showers in mountainous areas.

From Thursday to Sunday (July 6-9), southwesterly winds will prevail with moisture decreasing with sporadic rainfall in the early morning. During this period, overall weather conditions should be stable, with temperatures continuing to be high.

Furthermore, a southward shift of a high pressure system over the Pacific Ocean will lead hot and dry air currently hovering over China to arrive in Taiwan, increasing the chance of high temperatures. When venturing outside, people are reminded to utilize adequate sun protection and maintain proper hydration to avoid heat stroke.