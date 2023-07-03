Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Hou would scrap DPP's extension of Taiwan military service if elected president

Taiwan's compulsory military service set to increase from 4 months to 12 in 2024

  193
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/03 20:44
Hou Yu ih is pictured on July 3. (CNA photo)

Hou Yu ih is pictured on July 3. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate and New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said on Monday (July 3) that if elected president, he would scrap the planned extension of Taiwan’s compulsory military service and keep it at the current four months.

“If elected president, we must ensure stability and peace on both sides of the strait and restore the four-month military service period,” Hou said on a TVBS broadcast, per UDN.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced the planned increase in December 2022 and said Taiwanese men born after 2005 will be required to serve in the military for one year starting from January 2024, up from the current four months. Hou said this would lead to the uneven distribution of educational resources.

Recent polling indicates Hou is in third place for the presidency, despite representing one of the country’s two major political parties. The same poll shows Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) in the lead, who has not indicated he would change the policy announced by his would-be predecessor. Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is polling in second and has not indicated if he supports or opposes the extension.

Meanwhile, recent polling from a leading government-funded military think tank shows high levels of public support for the extension of military service.
Military service
compulsory military service in Taiwan
Hou Yu-ih
2024 Taiwan Presidential Election

RELATED ARTICLES

Intrigue, betrayal, plotting in Taiwan presidential race
Intrigue, betrayal, plotting in Taiwan presidential race
2023/07/03 14:05
Taiwan KMT presidential candidate shares stage with predecessor
Taiwan KMT presidential candidate shares stage with predecessor
2023/07/01 17:39
Hair follicle tests show no trace of barbiturates in New Taipei preschoolers
Hair follicle tests show no trace of barbiturates in New Taipei preschoolers
2023/06/30 20:40
Launch of Taiwan's Mirror News 'despicable political scandal': Former Mirror TV chair
Launch of Taiwan's Mirror News 'despicable political scandal': Former Mirror TV chair
2023/06/29 15:14
Taiwan poll reveals mixed expectations for TPP alliance with Foxconn founder
Taiwan poll reveals mixed expectations for TPP alliance with Foxconn founder
2023/06/23 14:16