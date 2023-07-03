漢
Toggle navigation
|
Politics
Business
ESG Investing
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
Toggle navigation
Politics
Business
ESG Investing
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
From plastic to leaves: Returning to India's green plates
Tweet
By
Deutsche Welle
2023/07/03 08:08
Tweet
Updated : 2023-07-03 20:36 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Rare 'earthquake fish' spotted in waters off northeast Taiwan
Taiwan extends visa waiver for visitors from Philippines, Thailand, Brunei by 1 year
Taiwan restaurant launches 'Godzilla' crocodile ramen
Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines to launch San Francisco flights in December
Blackie Chen takes leave from PLG amid Taiwan’s #MeToo scandals
Chinese amphibious assault ship conducts exercises in west Pacific
Tigers, zebra crossings, and road safety not just a Taiwan issue
China determined to annex Taiwan regardless of 2024 election results
China sends 24 military aircraft around Taiwan on Friday morning
Taipei expects 40,000 TPASS monthly card buyers after weekend