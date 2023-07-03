FAMOUS LAKES IN INDIA

India is a country of diverse culture and varied topographical features which is full of perspectives and presents itself at the forefront of every field. There are a large number of beautiful and charming lakes in India, which make the tourists visiting here experience their beauty and grandeur. These lakes are very beautiful, calm and serene, which attract a large number of tourists.

Some of the beautiful lakes of India are naturally formed while other major lakes were built by the former rulers to meet their water needs. On the other hand, there are Naini Lake, Venna Lake, Pichola Lake, Manasbal Lake, Dal Lake and other such beautiful lakes of India, once you see them, you will not be able to live without losing yourself in their beauty. Highlighting such charming lakes, we are going to introduce you to the major lakes of India, which you must visit at least once in your life.

Chilika Lake

Listed among the most prominent lakes in India, Chilka Lake is the largest inland brackish water lake in Asia, covering an area of 1,100 km. It is the largest coastal lagoon in India after the New Caledonian Barrier Reef and the second largest brackish water lagoon in the world. The lake is an ecosystem with large fishery resources. It supports the livelihood of over 150,000 fishermen. Apart from this, the lake is a heaven on earth for bird watchers and nature lovers. It is the largest wintering ground for migratory birds on the Indian subcontinent.

2. Dal Lake

Spread over 26 square kilometres, Dal Lake is like a heaven on earth, which is considered the jewel of Srinagar. This lake is situated in the midst of beautiful lush green mountains, which rewards the tourists visiting here with its breathtaking views. Apart from this, facilities like shikara boat ride, house boat and lake market make this place even more favourite among tourists. Srinagar has always been a pleasant place to visit in summer. Hence it is one of the favourite places of the Mughals and the British. Make Dal Lake the first priority on your list whenever you plan to visit Srinagar. Because if there is any lake here that is most beautiful and captivating, then it is Dal Lake.

3. Lake Pichola

Lake Pichola, one of the most beautiful lakes in India, is an artificial lake located in the heart of the city of Udaipur in the state of Rajasthan. Let us tell you that this lake is one of the biggest and oldest lakes of the city. Lake Pichola attracts millions of tourists coming here due to its peace and beauty. Boating here during the evening can prove to be very special because at this time it seems as if the whole place is immersed in golden color. The mesmerizing view here will take you to a different world and make you romantic.

4. Carambolim Lake:

Carambolim Lake is a small lake located near the village of Carambolim in North Goa. It is primarily a wetland and a haven for migratory birds, especially during the winter months. The lake is surrounded by marsh vegetation and serves as an important habitat for various bird species, including pintails, teals and ibises. Birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts can visit Carambolim Lake to view and photograph the diverse avian population. It is most famous lakes in Goa you can visit in Goa in September because this lake is more beautiful in this month because of its awesome whether.

5. Naini Lake

Naini Lake situated in the heart of Nainital is one of the major lakes of India. Naini Lake is a beautiful natural lake which is crescent or kidney shaped and is one of the famous lakes in the Kumaon region. Surrounded by Naini Peak in the north-west, Tiffin Point in the south-west and snow-capped peaks in the north, the lake offers breathtaking views, especially during dawn and sunset. Which today serves as a major tourist destination for people across the country. Naini Lake is most famous for its amazing natural beauty which remains a center of attraction for tourists and family picnics.

These are the famous lakes in India. When visiting these places remember to check the weather forecast and plan your activities accordingly.