Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan domestic flight fares drop to reflect lower fuel costs

Those who purchased flight ticket at original price will receive refund

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/03 17:06
(Facebook, UNI Air photo)

(Facebook, UNI Air photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s civil aviation regulator announced on Monday (July 3) that the fares for domestic flights will drop starting Aug. 1 to reflect a dip in fuel costs.

Airfares for all 23 domestic flight routes will be slashed by 2.7% to 6.9%, according to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA), down 4.3% on average. For example, a flight from Taipei to the offshore islands of Kinmen will cost NT$2,459 (US$78.96) from next month, down NT$182, or 6.9%.

In addition, those who purchased a flight ticket at the original price will receive a refund.

Domestic flights are currently operated by three regional airlines: UNI Air, Mandarin Airlines, and Daily Air. Mandarin Airlines is owned by China Airlines, Taiwan’s flag carrier, while UNI Airways is the sister airline of EVA Air.

The adjustment is in line with the CAA’s policy that aligns air travel costs with that of aviation fuels for domestic flights. The average price for such fuels between May and July hit the threshold at which to cut airfares, according to the data published by the state-owned petroleum company of the CPC Corporation.

Taiwan domestic flight fares drop to reflect lower fuel costs
Adjusted airfares for Taiwan's domestic flights. (CAA data)

Taiwan
aviation
fuels
airfares
fares
flight ticket
Civil Aeronautics Administration
Taipei
Kinmen
domestic flights

RELATED ARTICLES

CreatorDB founder talks online marketing on Startup Island Taiwan Podcast
CreatorDB founder talks online marketing on Startup Island Taiwan Podcast
2023/07/02 20:22
Taiwan VP rejects idea of restarting Cross-Strait Service Trade Agreement talks
Taiwan VP rejects idea of restarting Cross-Strait Service Trade Agreement talks
2023/07/02 20:18
Record number of calls for snake control in central Taiwan
Record number of calls for snake control in central Taiwan
2023/07/02 17:48
Threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'apparent and increasing': Foreign minister
Threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'apparent and increasing': Foreign minister
2023/07/02 17:37
Top US military official doubtful of 2027 Chinese invasion of Taiwan
Top US military official doubtful of 2027 Chinese invasion of Taiwan
2023/07/02 15:57