Taiwan domestic flight fares drop to reflect lower fuel costs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s civil aviation regulator announced on Monday (July 3) that the fares for domestic flights will drop starting Aug. 1 to reflect a dip in fuel costs.

Airfares for all 23 domestic flight routes will be slashed by 2.7% to 6.9%, according to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA), down 4.3% on average. For example, a flight from Taipei to the offshore islands of Kinmen will cost NT$2,459 (US$78.96) from next month, down NT$182, or 6.9%.

In addition, those who purchased a flight ticket at the original price will receive a refund.

Domestic flights are currently operated by three regional airlines: UNI Air, Mandarin Airlines, and Daily Air. Mandarin Airlines is owned by China Airlines, Taiwan’s flag carrier, while UNI Airways is the sister airline of EVA Air.

The adjustment is in line with the CAA’s policy that aligns air travel costs with that of aviation fuels for domestic flights. The average price for such fuels between May and July hit the threshold at which to cut airfares, according to the data published by the state-owned petroleum company of the CPC Corporation.



Adjusted airfares for Taiwan's domestic flights. (CAA data)