British artist Banksy's 'Love is in the Bin' debuts in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — British street artist Banksy's iconic artwork "Love is in the Bin" made its public debut in Taiwan on July 1 and will be on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) in Taipei until August 13.

Previously known as "Girl with Balloon," the artwork gained recognition in 2018 when it was auctioned at Sotheby's. A hidden self-destructive, shredding device embedded in the painting frame shredded the lower part of the artwork, stunning the audience at the auction.

"Love is in the Bin" was later auctioned for NT$700 million (US$2.5 million) in 2021. The collector commissioned the auction house to organize a world tour, with Taipei being the first stop. Speaking to Taiwan News, Loh Li-chen (駱麗真), the museum's director, said Taipei was chosen as the first exhibition location because Taiwanese and the artist value democracy and human rights. During the opening press event on Friday (June 30), Loh said that MoCA shares the same spirit as Banksy's art, which opposes capitalist hegemony and hierarchy, and she added that Taiwan does not shy away from addressing political and social issues. In the viewing room, visitors can see the half-shredded artwork with the signature "BANKSY" on the back of the frame. Loh said she considered hosting a show featuring multiple pieces by Banksy but ultimately decided to focus on this singular artwork to allow room for audience contemplation. Admission to the exhibition is free, but online booking is required.



Museum of Contemporary Art staff unpack "Love is in the Bin." (Facebook, MoCA post)