Thermoplastic Starch (TPS) Market Survey: Insights into the Market Set to Fly High in the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Thermoplastic Starch (TPS) Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global Thermoplastic Starch (TPS) Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Thermoplastic Starch (TPS) are manufactured through injection and extrusion molding process. It is biodegradable and renewable. It is majorly used across packaging applications such as films and bags. These are recyclable, biodegradable, sustainable and available at low cost. Moreover, Applications for thermoplastic starch polymers includes mulch film, overwrap, and shopping bag films. Moreover, it works well for packaging coatings, silverware, and other items. The Thermoplastic Starch (TPS) market is expanding because of factors such as the rising demand from the packaging industries and supportive government policies.

According to the Packaging Industry Association of India (PIAI), the packaging sector is rising with the growing rate of around 22-25%. Also, according to the Statista in 2020, the food packaging market attain revenue of around USD 305 billion which is projected to grow in the coming years. Whereas rising demand for lightweight packaging material and technological advancement & innovations create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, multiple technological constraints hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Thermoplastic Starch (TPS) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand from the packaging industry, and rising consumption of packaged food. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing penetration of market players, rising growth activities by market players in the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

Biome Bioplastics Limited

BIOTEC

Cardia Bioplastics

Novamont SpA

Kuraray Co. Ltd (Plantic)

Rodenburg Biopolymers

Wittenburg Group

Sunar Group of Companies

Thai Wah Public Company Limited

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters to detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Manufacturing Type:

Extrusion Molding

Injection Molding

By Application:

Bags,

Films,

3D Print,

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World