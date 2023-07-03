Mobility on Demand Market Size Opportunities and Challenges for the Future | Car2Go, Delphi Automotive PLC

The Global Mobility on Demand report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Mobility on Demand Market is valued at approximately USD 552.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Traditional public transportation and commercial business solutions are combined into one mobility service called Mobility on Demand. The MOD is traveler-focused, emphasising individual preference, positive travel experiences, and effective service delivery. By combining all of these mobility services, it is possible for everyone to take real, comprehensive point-to-point excursions by filling in the gaps in the present transportation options. Moreover, in order to alleviate transportation issues in urban areas, the increasing adoption of e-bikes in sharing fleets and growing penetration of high-speed internet services are key factors driving the market growth.

The increasing penetration of high-speed internet services is contributing towards the expansion of Global Mobility on Demand Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, India had around 749 million internet users, and this number is projected to grow to 1134.04 million, and a further 1342.54 billion in 2030.

Moreover, as per Statista – in 2020, the global 5G technology market was estimated at USD 5.53 billion and by 2030, the market is forecast to reach a value of USD 667.79 billion. Also, rising emergence of sustainable cab services and stringent government regulations on carbon-di-oxide (CO2) emission would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of penetration in developing regions stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Mobility on Demand Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the availability of leading market players and required infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of rental transportation services and increasing penetration of smartphones coupled with rising deployment of 5G technologies in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BMW AG

Cabify

Car2Go

Delphi Automotive PLC

Europcar Mobility Group

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Gett

Hertz Corporation

Intel Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2020, During the COVID-19 pandemic, Moovit introduced an Emergency Mobilization On-Demand solution to assist crucial workers.

Moovit’s technology, developed for transit agencies and businesses, turned vehicle fleets into an on-demand service to transport essential employees to their destinations without risking their health. The new approach has already been put into practice in several locations to assist workers in making a safe trip to work.

In October 2022, Via announced the launch of on-demand public transport offering BVG Muva in Berlin.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Sharing

Renting

By Vehicle Type

Two-wheelers

Passenger Cars,

Buses and Rails

Others

By Propulsion Type

ICE

Electric and Others

By Booking Type

Online

Offline

By Commute Type

Intracity

Intercity

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

