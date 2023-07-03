Particle Board Market Projections, Comprehensive Analysis of the Market Set to Fly High in 2030 and Beyond

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Particle Board Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global Particle Board Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Particle Board also referred to as fiberboard. It is an engineered material that is made of separate fibers such as hard, and softwood engineered wood. It is mixed with resin binders and was by applying high temperature and pressure. In addition, Particle board is a common wood-based product used in flat-pack furniture, interior cupboards, and work surfaces (finished with HPL). It is also used in the manufacture of wall and floor panels. The Particle Board market is expanding because of factors such as the rising demand from furniture industry and easy availability of raw materials

According to Statista in 2021, the furniture industry generated the revenue of around USD 770. Billion in 2023 which is projected to grow annually with the CAGR of around 5.31%. Living room furniture is deemed as the largest segment with market volume of around USD 227.70 billion in 2023. Whereas rising application across end-user industries and development of new methods to manufacture particle boards create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the threat of substitute hampers market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Particle Board Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand from end user industries , rising spending by construction industry. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of market players , growing demand from end user industries in the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Associate Decor Ltd

Boise Cascade

Century Prowud

D&R Henderson Pty Ltd

EGGER

Georgia-Pacific

Kastamonu Entegre

Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd

Peter Benson (Plywood) Limited

Roseburg Forest Products

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Raw Material:

Wood,

Bagasse,

Other Raw Materials

By Application:

Construction,

Furniture,

Infrastructure,

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World