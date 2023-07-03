3D Fabric Market Overview, Flying High with Growth Expectations and Forecasts up to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global 3D Fabric Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

3D Fabric can be defined as a combination of three orthogonal yarns. Moreover, Two-dimensional fabrics are made by combining two orthogonal yarns, whereas three-dimensional fabrics are made with three orthogonal yarns. Although 1 shedding mechanism is used for 2D fabric weaving, 2 shedding mechanism is used for 3D fabric weaving. In the case of 3D fabrics, there are two separate layers of fabric that are joined together by microfilament. This space in the middle is usually formed by a monofilament of polyester. 3D-Fabrics are used in the making of protective clothing. Additionally, spacer fabric used in various fields of textiles is made with 3D fabric. The increasing utilization of protective clothing & equipment and growing adoption in composite sector and medical textile Industry are key factors driving the market growth.

The increasing demand for protective clothing and equipment is contributing towards the growth of the Global 3D Fabric Market. For instance – as per Statista – in 2019, the worldwide Protective clothing market was valued at USD 8.8 billion, and it further reached USD 9.95 billion in 2021. Also, growing expansion of construction industry and rising urbanization coupled with increasing disposable income would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of 3D Fabric stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global 3D Fabric Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the surge in protective clothing market as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for 3d fabric as well as growing expansion of space and aerospace industry in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sigmatex

Textum Inc

Cetriko S.L.

Cristex

Sculpteo

Texinov

Nikol

Muller Textile Group

Staubli International AG

Karl Mayer Stoll

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

Woven

Orthogonal Nonwoven

By Application

Construction

Industrial

Military

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World