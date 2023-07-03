Persistent Threat Detection System Market Analysis of the Market Set to Fly High in the Next Decade and Beyond

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Persistent Threat Detection System Market is valued at approximately USD 20.35 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Advanced persistent threat protection solutions are applications that safeguard against cyberattack in which a cybercriminal gains access to a corporate server by remaining unidentified for a longer amount of time. The Persistent Threat Detection System market is expanding because of factors such as growing use of cloud services for data storage and rising data security concerns within the aerospace and defense industry.

Cybersecurity threats not only impede productivity levels, but also endanger critical IT infrastructure & sensitive documents of organizations. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to Statista, the worldwide public cloud computing market continues to grow and is expected to reach an estimated USD 490 billion in 2022. This encompasses business processes, platform, infrastructure, software, management, security, and advertising services delivered by public cloud services. Furthermore, in 2021, the software as a service (SaaS) market is estimated to be worth approximately USD 146 billion and estimated to reach USD 195 billion by 2023. Another important component driving space increasing data security concerns. As per Statista, in 2022, the number of data breach incidents in the United States accounts 1802 cases. Meanwhile, in the same year, over 422 million individuals were affected by data compromises, which included data breaches, data leakage, and data exposure. In addition, between 2020 and 2021, there were almost 24 thousand cyber security incidents worldwide. The professional and public administration sectors were the most targeted with 3,566 and 2,792 reported incidents respectively. Also, growing demand for cybersecurity products and services and increasing cyber-attacks related to ransomware would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period However, the high cost of Persistent Threat Detection System stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Persistent Threat Detection System Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of key market players and rising cyber security related technological advancement. According to the Statista, The united states Cybersecurity market is projected to reach USD 69.65 billion in 2023. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to Increased investment in R&D activities, resulting in the introduction of new technologies in the APT protection in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Smith’s Group PLC

Safran S.A.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Thales S.A.

Rapiscan Systems Inc.

RAE Systems Inc.

Chemring Group plc

ChemImage Corporation.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Axis Communication AB

By Type:

B-PTDS

T-PTDS

Other

By Application:

Defense

Aerospace

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

