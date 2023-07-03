Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Forecast to Experience Exponential Growth by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market is valued at approximately USD 754.26 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.68% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Airborne Collision Avoidance System is an innovative system which when installed in the aircraft, increases situational awareness by monitoring the environmental condition. The Airborne Collision Avoidance System market is expanding because of factors such as increasing air traffic and the growing number of mid-air collisions.
Aircraft collision avoidance system is based on altitude separation, structured routes, rules of the air and air traffic control for both procedural and radar. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to Statista, in 2021, the estimated number of scheduled passengers boarded by the global airline industry amounted to over 2.2 billion people. Furthermore, the busiest air route was Jejul to Seoul, which recorded almost 85,500 flights in international routes. In addition, in 2019, operators from Asia-Pacific reported the highest passenger traffic share, with around 34%. Another important component driving space increase is the growing number of mid-air collisions. According to Statista, the number of aircraft accidents worldwide in 2020, was broken down by the operator’s region and the level of damage sustained to the aircraft.
North America had the most aircraft accidents, with 11 resulting in substantial damage in that year. In addition, in 2020, leading factors were the primary contributor to aircraft accidents worldwide. Out of the 262 accidents which occurred during this period, in 41% of cases, manual handling and/or flight control issues were the primary contributing factor. Also, increasing development of advanced technical solutions for security and safety and rising disposable incomes of middle-class populations would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of the Airborne Collision Avoidance System stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increase in air travel and the presence of prominent aircraft manufacturers in the region. According to Statista, in 2021, it is estimated that the number of air passengers travelling to and from the U.S. was 99 million. Furthermore, Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing strategic tie-ups within several aircraft manufacturers in the market space.
Major market players included in this report are:
Bae Systems PLC
Flarm Technology Ltd.
Garmin Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
L3 Technologies, Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Qinetiq Group PLC
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Saab AB
Thales Group
Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends
Segments Covered: Platform, Component, Type, Region
Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World
Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Type
ACAS I & TCAS I
ACAS II & TCAS II
PCAS
FLARM
By Platform
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
UAV
By Component
Processor
Mode S & C Transponder
Display Unit
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
