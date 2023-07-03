Multi-Cloud Networking in Fintech Market Size Trends and Predictions for Epic Growth | Nutanix, Juniper Networks, Inc.

The Global report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Multi-Cloud Networking in Fintech Market is valued at approximately USD 0.36 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Multi-Cloud Networking refers to the practice of using services from different vendors & providers. This comprises specialised platform-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service, and software-as-a-service providers as well as public cloud service providers like AWS, Google Cloud Platform, or Microsoft Azure.

Moreover, Multi-Cloud Networking has the additional benefit of allowing the fintech industry to operate across platforms and apps and to offer clients throughout the world specialised experiences. Additionally, multi-cloud networking in fintech contributes to increased accountability and organizational process simplification. The increasing deployment of cloud applications & services and growing adoption of multi-cloud networking in fintech as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing deployment of cloud applications and services is contributing towards the growth of Global Multi-Cloud Networking in Fintech Market. For instance, – according to Statista – In 2021, the global cloud applications market was valued at USD 133.6 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 168.6 billion by 2025.

Moreover, as per Statista – as of 2022, revenue in the global Public Cloud market is estimated at USD 397.9 billion, and the revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 15.97%, to reach a market volume of USD 834.60 billion by 2027. Also, growing penetration of SMEs in developing regions and rising incidences of data breaches & theft would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, dearth of skilled professionals and complexity in redesigning the network stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Multi-Cloud Networking in Fintech Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), and availability of required technological infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of Fintech industry and increasing penetration of leading cloud services vendors in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Nutanix

Juniper Networks, Inc.

F5, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Versa Networks, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Aviatrix

Cloudflare, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2021, Citrix collaborated with the American cloud computing firm Nutanix. In accordance with this cooperation, Nutanix would support Citrix’s hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. Additionally, the Nutanix Cloud Platform would provide a suitable setting to enable Citrix desktop services and virtual apps in a hybrid multi-cloud capacity.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Cloud Type

Public

Private

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

