Prosecutors question Taiwan singer Aaron Yan over sexual abuse allegations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors have opened an investigation into Taiwanese singer Aaron Yan (炎亞綸) for allegedly violating the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), per CNA.

The TikToker Raku accused Yan of forcing him to engage in sexual acts against his will when Raku was only 16 years old. Raku alleges that despite refusing to engage in such acts, Yan forced him to do so and secretly shot video footage, which was later leaked to the public.

Raku reported to the Women's and Children's Protection Department of the Taipei City Police Department at the end of June to file a report against Yan. Yan, accompanied by two lawyers, arrived at the Women's and Children's Protection Department at 9:30 a.m. on Monday (July 3) to file a statement.

The session lasted about three hours before Yan was taken in a patrol car. Police proceeded to conduct a search of Yan's consumer electronics at his office and residence, per SET News.

Police were cited by CNA as stating that Yan was expected to go to the Shilin District Prosecutors Office on Monday after 3 p.m. for questioning.

Yan later issued a statement saying he was a "terrible person with deviant feelings" and apologized to Raku. However, he claims he did not secretly film the two and did not do anything against the other party's wishes.