Taiwan Tour Bus launches buy-2-get-1-free deal

Travelers of all nationalities eligible for deal until end of 2023

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/03 15:12
(Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/taiwantourbusgo/" target="_blank">taiwantourbusgo</a> photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To explore Taiwan, visitors are invited to hop on the Taiwan Tour Bus, as the service is now offering limited-time preferential deals until the end of 2023.

Available between July 1 and Dec. 31, the program incorporates 83 itineraries operated by 22 travel agencies across the country. One can travel with a companion for the price of one, according to the Tourism Bureau.

The Taiwan Tour Bus takes visitors to the plethora of tourist attractions around Taiwan and its outlying islands, from pristine beaches to lush landscapes, as well as sites of cultural and historical significance. It is a service brought about by the Tourism Bureau in order to better promote travel within Taiwan.

Participants depart at transportation hubs such as train stations and airports, enjoying Wifi connections and introductions by guides during their journey. An expedition can last from half a day to two days.

Reservations are required three days prior to the date of the planned trip, but for tours on the outlying islands like Kinmen, a reservation five days in advance is needed. Accommodation or shuttle services can also be arranged by the travel operators.

Visit the website of the Taiwan Tour Bus for reservations.
