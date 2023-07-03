Taiwan infant mortality rate reaches 14-year high

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan continues to face a declining birth rate, with the number of newborns decreasing by more than 1,000 in the first five months of 2023, compared to the same period last year, per UDN.

Taiwan’s shrinking population is exacerbated by a rising infant mortality rate, which reached 4.4 deaths per 1,000 births, a 14-year record high. The 2023 Consensus Meeting for the Reduction of Neonatal Mortality symposium was held in Taiwan on Sunday (July 2), and it identified three major causes of infant deaths: genetic disorders, premature births, and accidents.

Additionally, the neonatal mortality rate (under one month) was 2.8 deaths per 1,000, the highest in the past 15 years. Statistics show that one-third die within the first day of birth, with the top causes being respiratory disorders, pregnancy length, and fetal growth, or congenital malformations and chromosomal abnormalities.

Children's Health Alliance Taiwan President Lin Chih-chia (林志嘉) expressed concern about Taiwan’s low birth rate as well as its infant mortality rate, which is higher than that of Japan and South Korea. Even more troubling, Lin said that no government unit has taken responsibility for seeking improvements in both of these areas.

These two troubling trends led Taiwan’s medical community to advocate for more government resources, including an ad-hoc investigation committee and the creation of a database tracking infant and neonatal mortality.