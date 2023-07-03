Wireless Mesh Network Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Cisco Systems Inc., Aruba Networks Inc.

The Global Wireless Mesh Network report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market is valued approximately USD 7.81 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.80% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Wireless Mesh Network is a mesh network that is created by connecting wireless access points installed at each network locations. The wireless mesh network employs a network topology that allows each node to communicate and connect with each other. A mesh network is made up of network gateways that connect the entire network to the internet, routers that circulate data throughout the network and access points that connect with people.

The Wireless Mesh Network market is expanding because of factors such as increasing uses of IOT Technology and rising uses of smart phones. However, the foremost key factor driving is increasing the uses of IOT technology devices that focus on security the network as the boost the market demand. Moreover, the another key factor driving is rising the uses of smartphones due to increase the market growth over the world.

According to the Statista, the number of IoOT connected devices in the year 2021 is USD 11.3 billion and the number of IoOT connected devices in the year USD 13.1 billion. Furthermore, the another key factor driving is rising the uses of smartphones.

For instances, according to the Statista, in the year 2020, the total number of smartphones user in India was estimated at USD 748 million and as a projection, the number of smartphones users in the country would exceed 1500 million by 2040. The opportunity of Wireless Mesh Network market is growing developed networking technologies due to increase the market demand over the forecast period. The growing developed network technologies among SMES would boost the market growth over the world. However, the concern regarding data security of Wireless Mesh Network stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Wireless Mesh Network Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of rising the high demand of this network, growing low-power consuming wide area networks and rising the demand of handset devices which is boost the market demand over the world. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising the number of smart cities, increasing government initiatives, increasing demand of IoOT technologies device would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wireless Mesh Network market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Aruba Networks Inc.

Ruckus Wireless Inc.

Strix Wireless Systems Private Ltd

Tropos Networks India Private Limited

Synapse Wireless Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Qorvus Systems Inc.

Firetide Inc.

Fluidmesh Networks LLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2020, Cisco acquired Fluidmesh Networks to strengthen its wireless solution for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoOT). As a result, the wireless mesh network company’s market share will grow.

In December 2020, the Wurth Eletronik Business partnered with Wirepas, a well-known Finish software company, to develop various 2.4GHz wireless mesh network components for large-scale IOT applications.

In September 2019, Dubai’s Director of Transportation Systems launched the Tech Cab programme, which provides free Wi-Fi to all taxi passengers. Wireless mesh networking is used in technology to provide network connectivity within vehicles, including tunnels and bridges.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Radio Frequency:

Sub 1 GHz Band

2.4 GHz Band

4.9 GHz Band

5 GHz Band

By Application

Home Networking

Video Surveillance

Disaster Management and Rescue Operations

Medical Device Connectivity

Traffic Management

By End Use:

Education

Government

Healthcare

Hospitality

Mining

Oil & Gas

Transportation & Logistics

Smart Cities and Smart Warehouse

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis



