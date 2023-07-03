Point of Sale Display Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Sapaad Pte Ltd, Simpson Group

The Global Point of Sale Display report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Point of Sale Display Market is valued approximately USD 12.46 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.90% over the forecast period 2022-2029. A specialized type of sales promotion that may be seen next to a checkout counter is a point-of-sale display. The major diving factors for the market are rising number of hypermarkets, super stores and convenience stores, increasing number of multi-channel retail shops globally and rising number of industries especially in the food and entertainment sector. Along with this, rising research and development by the key market players is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period.

According to Statista there has been rise in number of supermarkets in the United States which is further propelling the growth of market as in year 2012 there were around 37,053 supermarkets in the region which increases to 38,307 supermarkets in year 2018.

As a result, rise in number of supermarkets is propelling the market expansion. However, the rising preference of online shopping is stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Point of Sale Display Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. During the projection period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the market. Market expansion in this area is anticipated to be fueled by an increase in local sourcing techniques in search of cost-saving options. Additionally, a growing trend in the Asia-Pacific industry has been identified: the usage of POS machines for marketing. These days, POS displays can use 4k and Ultra 4k technology. They are required for successful advertising and visual merchandising in retail establishments. Therefore, over the projected period, the aforementioned reasons support the growth of the POS display market size in the Asia-Pacific region. Along with this, North America is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. High demand, the use of cutting-edge integrated systems, and the presence of significant international companies are all factors contributing to the regional market growth.

Major market players included in this report are:

Lightspeed Retail Company

Sapaad Pte Ltd

Simpson Group

Adare International Limited

RTC Industries, Inc.

Miva Merchant

Samsung Electronics

Panasonic

AU Optronics

Baanto International

Recent Developments in the Market:

By replacing 1 million unneeded pieces of plastic from its POS displays in 2021, DS Smith helped ASDA defy industry norms and develop more environmentally friendly solutions for its stores.

Shopify modernised and relaunched Shopify POS in 2020 for retailers all around the world. By combining offline and online sales in one location, the brand-new Shopify POS helps businesses take advantage of the potential of omnichannel marketing.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Mobile POS

Fixed POS

By Application:

Restaurants

Retail

Healthcare

Warehouse

Entertainment

Hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis



