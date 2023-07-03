Wearable Computing Market Size To See Booming Growth | Adidas AG (Germany), Apple, Inc. (U.S.)

The Global Wearable Computing report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Wearable Computing Market is valued approximately USD 20.35 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. The wearable computing market is expanding as a result of consumers’ increasing adoption of wearable gadgets like smartwatches and augmented reality gadgets. Along with this, major driving factors for the market are rising health awareness, growing adoption of IoT technology and rising funding by the key market players is driving the growth for the market. Moreover, rising innovation by the key market players is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period.

Over 80% of consumers, according to Infopulse, are willing to wear fitness wearables, indicating their concern about keeping tabs on their health. By 2030, 500 billion gadgets are expected to be connected to the internet, according to Cisco. These interconnected devices form the Internet of Things.

The Mi Band 4 is Xiaomi’s newest fitness tracker, which was released in 2019. Compared to its predecessors, it has a display that is about 40% more prominent. Moreover, for instance, Nuheara unveiled its cutting-edge hearing aids, the IQbuds MAX, in January 2020. They have hybrid active noise cancellation and special capabilities to customize and improve the wearer’s soundscape. However, the high cost of raw material is stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Wearable Computing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. One of the biggest markets for smart wearables is in North America, with the United States leading the way, followed by Canada. Some of the primary market drivers include the rise in disposable income and the accelerated adoption and demand for new technological gadgets. As China’s strong economic growth and government plans to upgrade its economic infrastructure, the APAC region is anticipated to expand at the greatest CAGR.

Major market players included in this report are:

Adidas AG (Germany)

Apple, Inc. (U.S.)

Fitbit, Inc. (U.S.)

Pebble Technology Corporation (U.S.)

Garmin Ltd. (U.S.)

Jawbone (U.S.)

LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2020, the release of Garmin’s latest maritime GPS smartwatch, the quatix 6X Solar, which has a clear solar charging display that draws power from the sun to prolong the battery life.

The quatix 6X Solar from Garmin combines all of the characteristics of the fnix 6X Pro Solar with a focus on boating, fishing, cruising, and sailing capabilities so that customers can spend more time on the water. It is the first marine-focused GPS smartwatch from Garmin to support solar charging.

The smart-hearing firm Nuheara debuted its IQbuds2 MAX earbuds in January 2020. With this device, the wearer’s soundscape can be customised and improved thanks to hybrid active noise cancellation technology. Additionally, this product gives users the option to customise their soundscape.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Smart Watches

Head Mounted Displays

Smart Clothing

Ear Worn

Fitness Trackers

Body Worn Camera

Exoskeleton

By End User:

Fitness and Wellness

Medical and Healthcare

Infotainment

Industrial

Defense

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis



