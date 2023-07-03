Email Marketing Software Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | ConvertKit LLC, Intuit Inc.

The Global Email Marketing Software report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Email Marketing Software Market is valued at approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Email Marketing Software is a SaaS based platform that is used for different applications such as personalized marketing, lead generation, customer management, sales reporting & analytics, branding and campaigning among others. Email Marketing software facilitates users to create, send, and track emails. The increasing spending in digital advertising worldwide and growing adoption of personalized marketing as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing spending on digital advertising due to rapid adoption of smartphones is contributing to the growth of the Global Email Marketing Software market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, digital advertising spending worldwide was estimated at USD 521.02 billion, and global spending is projected to grow to USD 876 billion by 2026.

Also, increasing demand for cloud-based services & applications and growing emergence of AI & ML technologies would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high deployment cost coupled with rising incidences of data breaches impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Email Marketing Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and rising digitization in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of smartphones as well as growing spending on digital advertising in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aweber Communications

Benchmark Internet Group

Campaign Monitor Pty Ltd.

Constant Contact, Inc.

ConvertKit LLC

HubSpot, Inc.

Intuit Inc.

Jivox Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Zoho Corporation.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2020, Shopify rolled out a new Email marketing tool named Shopify Email for merchants. This new platform would enable merchants to send branded emails using ready-made templates, and analytics tools.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Channel

Business to business

Business to customers

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud Based

By Application

Email Lead Generation

Sales Reporting

Customer Management

Template Management

Reporting and Analytics

Other

By End-Use industry

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Travel and Transportation

Education

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis



