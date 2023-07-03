5G Services Market Major Developments and Competition Landscape by 2031

This market research study on 5G Services Market offers a thorough assessment and improvement of important producers, rivals, international suppliers, and risks. Additionally, this paper makes an aggressive appraisal of current innovations, technology, and future scope. It also looks at dangers and obstacles to access.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries.

Report Ocean, revealed that the 5G services market was worth USD 46.5 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 47.3%, earning revenue of around USD 681.2 billion by the end of 2028.The growth of the 5G services market is attributed to the significant surge in connected devices and IoT sensors among various industry verticals along with rising demand for higher speed and low latency communications. Furthermore, increasing use of high-speed 5G services for various purposes including ultra-HD live streaming, AR/VR experiences, automated factories, self-driving cars, etc., is also providing lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

Increasing Penetration of Automated Electric Vehicles is Offering Lucrative Growth Opportunities to the Market

The increasing penetration of automated vehicles that are equipped with sensors, IoT devices, etc., is projected to boost the demand for 5G services in the forecast period. With the high speed provided by 5G, the automated vehicles can take real-time autonomous decisions within a fraction of seconds, which can help them prevent the chances of accidents. Furthermore, faster data transfer through 5G networks is also favorable for predictive maintenance and data transfer through the cloud in the devices such as smartphones.

Expanding Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Manufacturing Industry is Driving the 5G Services Market

Based on enterprise, the 5G services market is segmented into manufacturing, media and entertainment, government, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing segment holds the largest market share in 2021 as the manufacturers are significantly investing in automating their operations to boost efficiency and cut down their costs. However, the healthcare sector is also registering significant growth, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak owing to the expansion of telemedicine and healthcare energy.

5G Services Market – By End-User

Based on end-users, the 5G services market is categorized into consumers and enterprises. The enterprise segment accounts for the largest market share in 2021 owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies and the increasing need for seamless connectivity among devices, machines, sensors, and cloud infrastructure. Furthermore, rapid digitization in industries and the introduction of industry 4.0 in factories through automation of business operations are also influencing the growth of the enterprise segment in this market.

5G Services Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the 5G services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, wherein Asia-Pacific region accounted for majority of the share in 2021. The government and leading telecom operators in this region are significantly investing in 5G network infrastructure to boost internet connectivity. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies including IoT, AI, etc., among various industries such as manufacturing, transportation, logistics, etc., is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on 5G Services Market

The 5G services market was tremendously halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The government and telecom operators had to temporarily pause their 5G setup and IT infrastructure development due to restrictions on operations and supply chains, which directly impacted the market growth. Furthermore, various end-users also limited or cut down their investment in the adoption of IIoT and connected technologies, which also emerged as a major challenge for the 5G services market during the COVID-19 period. However, the market is projected to witness tremendous growth during the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the 5G services market are AT&T, Nokia Corporation, China Mobile, SK Telecom, Verizon, BT Group, Telekom, T-Mobile, China Telecom, Orange S.A, Vodafone, China Unicom, Telstra, KT, Rogers, Bell Canada, Etisalat, STC, LG U+, NTT Docomo and other prominent players. The 5G services market is highly competitive and concentrated with the presence of leading multinational conglomerates. These companies significantly invest towards bringing technological advancements and launching innovative offerings to gain a market edge. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Segment:

By End-User{Consumers, Enterprises {Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Government, Energy And Utilities, Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Others}

By Communication Type(Fixed Wireless Access, Enhanced Mobile Broadband, Massive Machine-Type Communications, Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency)

By Application(Smart Cities, Connected Factories, Smart Buildings, Connected Vehicles, Connected Healthcare, Connected Retail, Smart Utilities, Others)

By End User(Consumers, Enterprises)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

