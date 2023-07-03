Hadoop-as-a-service Market Size Is Booming So Rapidly | IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies

The Global Hadoop-as-a-service report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.
Global Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) Market is valued at approximately USD 10.18 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 39.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) refers to a cloud computing solution that offers cost effective processing and analytics of big data as it is managed by third-party service provider. HaaS is based on two deployment types named Run it Yourself (RIY), and Pure Play (PP). The Run It Yourself (RIY) solutions require the user to have Hadoop skills to configure and operate Hadoop platform. Whereas pure-play HaaS solutions do not require the users to have technical expertise to manage and understand the underlying software.
HaaS services are widely used across different industries including Manufacturing, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, Education and Telecommunication among others. The increasing adoption of cloud services across the industries and growing need for cost effective solutions for big data management as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.
The increasing adoption of cloud services and applications is contributing to the growth of the Global Hadoop-as-a-service Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, the global cloud applications market was valued at USD 133.6 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 168.6 billion by 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 4.8 percent. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2021, the global big data analytics market was estimated at USD 240 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 650 billion by 2029.
Also, the growing demand for HaaS from Small and Medium Sized Enterprises due to its cost effectiveness and rising emergence of data driven culture would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, slow processing speed and latency issues impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing digitization across different industries, and presence of leading market players coupled with availability of required technological infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of big data & analytics segment, growing penetration of SMEs and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Microsoft Corporation
IBM Corporation
Amazon web services
Cloudera Inc.
Google Inc.
MapR Technologies
EMC Corporation
Mortar Data (Datadog)
SAP SE
Datameer
Recent Developments in the Market:
In February 2022, Private equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”) and KKR completed the acquisition of USA based enterprise data cloud company Cloudera Inc.
for a transaction value of USD 5.3 billion. Cloudera is a leading provider of Apache Hadoop based enterprise data management systems.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Deployment Type
Run it Yourself (RIY)
Pure Play (PP)
By Organization Size
Small & Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By End-User
Manufacturing
BFSI
Retail & Consumer Goods
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Government & Defense
Media & Entertainment
Education
IT & Telecommunication
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
Highlights of the Market Report:
- Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
- Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
- Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market
- Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
- Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
- Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
- The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
