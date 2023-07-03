Hadoop-as-a-service Market Size Is Booming So Rapidly | IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies

The Global Hadoop-as-a-service report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) Market is valued at approximately USD 10.18 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 39.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) refers to a cloud computing solution that offers cost effective processing and analytics of big data as it is managed by third-party service provider. HaaS is based on two deployment types named Run it Yourself (RIY), and Pure Play (PP). The Run It Yourself (RIY) solutions require the user to have Hadoop skills to configure and operate Hadoop platform. Whereas pure-play HaaS solutions do not require the users to have technical expertise to manage and understand the underlying software.

HaaS services are widely used across different industries including Manufacturing, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, Education and Telecommunication among others. The increasing adoption of cloud services across the industries and growing need for cost effective solutions for big data management as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing adoption of cloud services and applications is contributing to the growth of the Global Hadoop-as-a-service Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, the global cloud applications market was valued at USD 133.6 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 168.6 billion by 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 4.8 percent. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2021, the global big data analytics market was estimated at USD 240 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 650 billion by 2029.

Also, the growing demand for HaaS from Small and Medium Sized Enterprises due to its cost effectiveness and rising emergence of data driven culture would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, slow processing speed and latency issues impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing digitization across different industries, and presence of leading market players coupled with availability of required technological infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of big data & analytics segment, growing penetration of SMEs and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Amazon web services

Cloudera Inc.

Google Inc.

MapR Technologies

EMC Corporation

Mortar Data (Datadog)

SAP SE

Datameer

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, Private equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”) and KKR completed the acquisition of USA based enterprise data cloud company Cloudera Inc.

for a transaction value of USD 5.3 billion. Cloudera is a leading provider of Apache Hadoop based enterprise data management systems.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Type

Run it Yourself (RIY)

Pure Play (PP)

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Education

IT & Telecommunication

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

