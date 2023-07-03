In-car apps Market Size Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Robert Bosch GmbH, Microsoft Corporation

The Global In-car apps report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global In-car apps Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. In-car apps are third-party application software that offers the car driver to control different features in the vehicle such as infotainment systems, cruise control, lane keep assist system, and telematics management among others. These apps also assist in vehicle monitoring and diagnosis features. The required updates and new feature additions in the applications are provided over the air that can be downloaded via an internet connection. The growing expansion of automobile industry and increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The growing expansion of automotive sector and increasing penetration of autonomous cars is contributing to the growth of the Global In-car apps Market. For instance, as per International Energy Agency estimates – in 2020, globally around 3 million electric vehicles (EVs) were sold, and in 2021 this number becomes more than double to reach 6.6 million units.

Furthermore, in the first quarter of 2022 more than 2 million units of EVs have been sold. Also, rising technological advancements in the automotive sector and rapid emergence of connected cars would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high deployment costs and rising concerns over risk associated with use of third-party applications impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global In-car apps Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of global market share owing to presence of key market players and rising adoption of autonomous & semiautonomous vehicles in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of leading market players coupled with favorable initiatives from government authorities to promote automotive sector & rapid emergence of connected cars in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

BlackBerry Limited

Nvidia Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Airbiquity Inc.

Elektrobit Automotive GmbH

Green Hills Software

Wind River Systems

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2020, Ford commercial solutions rolled out Ford TelematicsTM platform. This new web-based software platform and subscription service would facilitate commercial vehicle customers to manage and optimize the efficiency of their fleets. For the first six months, the customers would get complimentary access and after that, a subscription would be levied.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

ADAS & Safety Systems

Body Control & Comfort System

Powertrain System

Infotainment System

Communication System

Vehicle Management & Telematics

Connected Services

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger car

LCV

HCV

By Software layer

Operating System

Middleware

Application software

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis



