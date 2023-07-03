Biometrics as a Service in Healthcare Market Size Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Thales Group, Fujitsu Limited

The Global Biometrics as a Service in Healthcare report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Biometrics as a Service in Healthcare Market is valued at approximately USD 569.1 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Biometrics is an identifying method that uses physical characteristics like fingerprints, faces, iris, voices, and palm veins to identify people. In the healthcare sector, biometric recognition is used to prevent financial losses brought on by medical identity fraud. The growing integration of blockchain, increasing usage of mobile devices, coupled with the rising need for effective fraud detection & prevention solutions in the healthcare sector are the primary factors that are propelling the market growth across the globe.

The rising proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) across the healthcare sector is presenting various growth prospects to the market. According to the Statista analysis, the global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare was projected to be worth approximately USD 11.06 billion in 2021. Additionally, it is anticipated that the market expands and reach USD 187.95 by 2030. Therefore, the rising adoption of AI in healthcare helps in integrating their operations and services with cloud technology, along with also modify these services as per their convenience.

Moreover, the rising technological developments, as well as the increase in government investments in biometric initiatives are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, privacy and security concerns regarding the biometric data stored on the cloud and the high initial investments are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Biometrics as a Service in Healthcare Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growth of healthcare industry, rising implementation of biometrics in different sectors, and the rapid development in online transactions. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing government expenditure on security, and rise in government investments in biometric initiatives such as national ID cards and e-passports in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thales Group

Fujitsu Limited

Aware, Inc.

BIO-key International

MorphoTrust USA

NextGate, Imprivata, Inc.

Suprema

Imageware

M2SYS Technology

Imprivata, Inc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, ARA (Afya Research Africa)- a Kenyan healthcare provider, declared the company have started using fingerprint biometrics by Integrated Biometrics to recognize the provision of medical care to people in regions without technological infrastructure while maintaining their privacy.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Unimodal

Multimodal

By Application:

Site Access Control

Time Recording

Mobile Application

Web and Workplace

By Scanner Type:

Fingerprint Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm Recognition

Facial Recognition

Voice Recognition

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

