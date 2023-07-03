PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Ansys Inc., Autodesk Inc.

The Global PLM in Discrete Manufacturing report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market is valued at approximately USD 21.30 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Discrete Manufacturing can be defined as the production of objects that are intended to be sold as distinct units such as electronic devices, vehicles, smartphones, furniture, and toys among others. Whereas PLM Solution deals with the management of a product’s data from its inception, to throughout the designing, manufacturing, servicing, and disposal process. It includes the data from items, parts, products, documents, requirements, engineering change orders, and quality workflows among others. There are different benefits associated with the application of PLM in discrete manufacturing such as it improves production quality and also increases an organization’s efficiency & productivity. The rising adoption of PLM Software and growing penetration of SaaS solutions across industries as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing adoption of PLM software across industries is contributing to the growth of the Global PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the global PLM and engineering software market was estimated at USD 20.95 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 23 billion by 2025.

Moreover, another key factor driving the market space is rising expansion of global SaaS industry. For instance, as per Statista – In 2021, the software as a service (SaaS) market was valued at USD 152 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 208 billion by 2023. Also, rising adoption of industrial IoT in manufacturing sector and growing advancements in PLM software would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of PLM software and services stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading software vendors and increasing adoption of PLM software across the industries to enhance supply chain visibility in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of automotive & defense manufacturing industries and growing adoption of industrial IoT solutions in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ansys Inc.

Arena Solutions Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Infor Inc.

Oracle Corporation

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Synopsys Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, KloudPLM announced the launch of its new Cloud-First, PLM platform built on Salesforce.com. This new platform would enable organizations to streamline and automate their entire product development cycle.

In October 2022, Melbourne-headquartered EV company Applied EV partnered with Siemens for deployment of Siemens’ product lifecycle management (PLM) software for managing the design, quality assurance and assembly of autonomous vehicles.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Software

Service

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-Use Industries

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Machinery & Heavy Equipment

High-Tech & Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

