Cloud Computing Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Growth by 2032

This market research study on Cloud Computing Market offers a thorough assessment and improvement of important producers, rivals, international suppliers, and risks. Additionally, this paper makes an aggressive appraisal of current innovations, technology, and future scope. It also looks at dangers and obstacles to access.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries.

Report Ocean, revealed that the global cloud computing market was worth USD 390 billion in the year 2021 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 11%, earning revenues of around USD 852 billion by the end of 2028.The global cloud computing market is flourishing at a high rate owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies including AI, IoT, machine learning, big data, etc., to improve business efficiency. Increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises significantly investing towards cloud computing adoption to keep up with changing market scenario is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, a lack of sufficient human resources equipped with cybersecurity skills may act as a huge restraint for the cloud computing market.

Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing in SMEs is Offering Lucrative Growth Opportunities to the Market

Cloud computing is gaining significant traction among small and medium enterprises. The SMEs are utilizing cloud computing to expand their business along with keeping the cost low and boosting the overall productivity. Furthermore, cloud computing is also helpful in offering advanced data security, reduced downtime, flexible storage, better CRM management, etc. Cloud computing also proves to be cost efficient for SMEs as they only pay according to their size and financial capability. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the cloud computing market in the forecast period.

Surging Demand for Cloud Computing in BFSI Sector is Driving Market Growth

Based on verticals, the global cloud computing market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunications, IT and ITES, government and public sector, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, others. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector hold the largest market share owing to the increasing adoption of cloud services for offering financial services such as money transfer, real-time transaction details, digital wallets, etc. The manufacturing sector is also growing at a high rate owing to the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and IoT to boost operational efficiency.

Cloud Computing Market – By Deployment Model

Based on the deployment model, the global cloud computing market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid. The private cloud segment accounts for the largest market share as it is predominantly used by large organizations. This deployment model offers maximum data protection compared to its counterparts, which acts as a major driving factor for this segment. The hybrid deployment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing adoption among both SMEs and large organizations alike.

Cloud Computing Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the cloud computing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the cloud computing market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The emergence of various multinational as well as cloud services startups such as Alibaba, Tata Consultancy, etc., acts as a major driving factor for its market growth. Furthermore, increasing penetration of established players such as Microsoft, Google, AWS, etc., in emerging economies due to expanding growth potential is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the cloud computing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Computing Market

The cloud computing market significantly proliferated after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The rapid shift towards work from home (WFH) culture, increasing demand for online payment platforms and tremendous surge in the internet traffic significantly boosted the growth of the cloud computing market. Furthermore, the rising demand for entertainment and media platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc., during the quarantine period and post the lockdown upliftment also proved to be favorable for the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the cloud computing market are Google, Adobe Inc., Workday, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., SAP SE, Amazon Inc., Salesforce Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Databricks, Uptake Technologies Inc., Vlocity Inc., DigitalOcean, Inc., Box, Inc., Okta, Inc., Penguin Computing, Sabalcore Computing, Univa Corporation, and other prominent players.

By Service Model(Infrastructure As A Service (Iaas), Platform As A Service (Paas), Software As A Service (Saas))

By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid)

By Organization Size(Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Telecommunications, It And Ites, Government And Public Sector, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Others)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

The market is highly consolidated and dominated by multinational corporations such as Google Inc. and Amazon. The companies constantly launch new cloud offerings to expand their product portfolio and increase their product penetration. They also customize their offerings according to the size and needs of the organizations. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

