Private Branch Exchange Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | CenturyLink, Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation

The Global Private Branch Exchange report presents a comprehensive analysis of the product's/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031.

Global Private Branch Exchange Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Private Branch Exchange is a private phone network used within an enterprise to create telephonic network for internal & external communication applications. The PBX System enables employees to connect with each other internally as well as make and receive external phone calls. The PBX system facilitates connectivity of different communication devices within an organization such as hubs, switches, telephone adapters, routers, and phone sets among others. The increasing integration of voice-over internet protocol technology and rising focus on customer relationship management as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing integration of Voice over internet protocol is contributing to the growth of the Global Private Branch Exchange Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, the total number of Voice over Internet Protocol subscriptions (VoIP) in Nigeria was estimated at 166,000 connections, and it further increased to 266,600 in 2020. In addition, in Poland, around 2.5 million new users were connected to a VoIP service in 2021.

Also, growing digitization across the industries coupled with rising emergence of Cloud-based PBX would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high operating costs associated with private branch exchange and rising concern over cyber security stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Private Branch Exchange Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and growing digitization across different industries in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising industrialization and increasing adoption of PBX across the industries such as BFSI, Manufacturing, government & PSUs among others in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Avaya Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Digium, Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

3CX

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021, Avaya Inc announced the acquisition of Austin, Texas based CTIntegrations, a specialized contact center software development and system integration company.

Moreover, the acquisition of CTIntegrations would enable Avaya to enhance digital capabilities for its extensive contact center customer base.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Type

Virtual Deployment

Setup Configuration & Change Management

Network Traffic Management

Bandwidth Management & Optimization

Virtual Assistance & Support

Online Charging Services & Compliance Management

Protocol Management

By Organization Size

Small-& Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End Use Industry

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecommunications & IT

Government & Public Sector

Consumer Goods & Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

