Marketing Attribution Software Market Size Skyrocketing to New Heights | SAP SE, Rockerbox, Inc.

Global Marketing Attribution Software Market is valued at approximately USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Marketing Attribution Software is an analytical tool utilized to analyze marketing touchpoints a consumer encounters during the purchase of a product or service. Moreover, it is used to identify marketing tactics that are contributing to conversions for a business. Software based marketing attribution tools are utilized to evaluate channels and messages which had the greatest impact on the purchase decision of a customer. The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions & services and growing application of personalized marketing across industries are key factors accelerating the market growth.

Business organizations are adopting cloud-based applications and services to increase flexibility & reduce operating expenditure which in turn contributes to the growth of the Global Marketing Attribution Software Market.

For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, the global cloud applications market was valued at USD 133.6 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 168.6 billion by 2025. Additionally, in 2022, the global public cloud services market witnessed a growth rate of approximately 20.4 percent and reached USD 495 billion. Also, the rising acceptance of AI and Big Data technologies and growing digitization in post covid era would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Marketing Attribution Software and concern over data privacy & security stifle the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Marketing Attribution Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players and increasing adoption of targeted & personalized marketing from the business organizations in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of smartphones & high speed internet services coupled with growing startup ecosystem in the region.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, USA based Merkle, a data-driven performance marketing agency launched a new platform named Archie, a scalable solution for marketers to gain cross-channel media and marketing insights. This new platform enables businesses to conduct advanced and unified performance measurements across media and CRM channels.

By Component

Solution

Services

By Attribution Type

Single Source

Multi Source

Probabilistic or Algorithmic

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

