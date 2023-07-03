Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 12 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (July 2) and 6 a.m. on Monday (July 3).

Of the 12 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 17 military aircraft and 11 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight path of one out of 12 PLA aircraft. (MND image)