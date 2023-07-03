2 migrant workers escape sinking car after crashing into northern Taiwan fishing port

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two migrant workers escaped from a sinking car after it crashed into the waters of Nanliao Fishing Port in Hsinchu City on Friday (June 30), while their whereabouts are still unknown.

At around 8 p.m. on Friday, witnesses saw a silver four-door hatchback Toyota drive through a guardrail and land in the water, reported UDN. The car's two occupants escaped out the windows and swam ashore, before the vehicle became completely submerged.

The Hsinchu County Fire Bureau received a report about the incident at 8:30 p.m. and dispatched personnel, according to UDN. Because they were not sure whether anyone else was still trapped in the car, they carried out search and rescue efforts.

After searching for an hour, they confirmed that no other people were trapped inside the car and used a crane to hoist it onto the pier. Police found that the car owner was a Vietnamese man who had become a naturalized Taiwanese citizen.

The owner said that although the car was registered in his name, it was actually used by two fellow Vietnamese, reported China Times. He said that he had been unable to contact them since the incident.

Police determined the driver's identity to be that of a worker who had gone missing in Hsinchu County. They said that a search is currently underway for the two Vietnamese men to determine the cause of the accident.



Migrant workers escape from sinking car. (New-reporter image)



(Hsinchu City Fire Bureau photo)