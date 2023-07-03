US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan on Monday (July 3).

The delegation is led by Representative Kevin Hern, chair of the Republican Study Committee, and also includes Representatives Burgess Owens, Mike Flood, Mike Collins, Russell Fry, and Keith Self, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The group will be in Taiwan from July 3 -7.

MOFA said the representatives have shown strong support for Taiwan, demonstrated by consistently backing pro-Taiwan bills in the house related to security, economic, trade, and international engagement.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德). The group will also attend a banquet hosted by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and engage in discussions with senior government officials and think tank scholars, per CNA.

MOFA added that frequent U.S. congressional visits show support for Taiwan amid increasing tensions coming from China. It said the current visit is meant to deepen the representatives' understanding of regional issues and enhance Taiwan-U.S. collaborations across a variety of sectors.