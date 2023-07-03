Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan

6-person group expected to meet with President Tsai and Vice President Lai, among others

By Juraj Tomek, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/03 11:39
Delegation led by Kevin Hern being welcomed in Taiwan by senior officials (MOFA photo)

Delegation led by Kevin Hern being welcomed in Taiwan by senior officials (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan on Monday (July 3).

The delegation is led by Representative Kevin Hern, chair of the Republican Study Committee, and also includes Representatives Burgess Owens, Mike Flood, Mike Collins, Russell Fry, and Keith Self, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The group will be in Taiwan from July 3 -7.

MOFA said the representatives have shown strong support for Taiwan, demonstrated by consistently backing pro-Taiwan bills in the house related to security, economic, trade, and international engagement.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德). The group will also attend a banquet hosted by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and engage in discussions with senior government officials and think tank scholars, per CNA.

MOFA added that frequent U.S. congressional visits show support for Taiwan amid increasing tensions coming from China. It said the current visit is meant to deepen the representatives' understanding of regional issues and enhance Taiwan-U.S. collaborations across a variety of sectors.
US House of Representatives
Tsai Ying-wen
Lai Ching-te
Joseph Wu
MOFA
US-Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan VP rejects idea of restarting Cross-Strait Service Trade Agreement talks
Taiwan VP rejects idea of restarting Cross-Strait Service Trade Agreement talks
2023/07/02 20:18
Threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'apparent and increasing': Foreign minister
Threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'apparent and increasing': Foreign minister
2023/07/02 17:37
Taiwan extends visa waiver for visitors from Philippines, Thailand, Brunei by 1 year
Taiwan extends visa waiver for visitors from Philippines, Thailand, Brunei by 1 year
2023/06/30 19:46
64% of Americans favor recognition of Taiwan independence
64% of Americans favor recognition of Taiwan independence
2023/06/30 12:26
British Office in Taiwan celebrates King Charles III's official birthday
British Office in Taiwan celebrates King Charles III's official birthday
2023/06/30 08:56