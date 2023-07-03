Alexa
Stephenson's pinch-hit homer in the 8th inning lifts the Reds over the Padres 4-3

By JEFF WALLNER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/07/03 05:10
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) celebrates with catcher Luke Maile (22) after a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Ju...
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson (37) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of a ba...
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in...
Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl (29) hits a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Cincin...
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. watches his single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 2, 2023, ...
Cincinnati Reds left fielder Jake Fraley (27) reacts after catching a foul ball hit by San Diego Padres' Manny Machado during the sixth inning of a ba...
San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts, right, reacts after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Ju...
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of a basebal...
San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds ...
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson, right, does an interview with Bally Sports broadcaster Jim Day following a baseball game against the San Diego Padr...

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run homer that sent the Cincinnati Reds to their latest dramatic victory, 4-3 over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Spencer Steer also had a two-run homer and rookie Andrew Abbott struck out a career-high 12 in 7 2/3 innings for the surprising young Reds, who remained tied with Milwaukee atop the NL Central.

Ha-Seong Kim and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit back-to-back homers in the eighth to tie it 2-all, but the disappointing Padres lost for the 10th time in 13 games.

Stephenson batted for slumping Joey Votto and launched the first pitch from Nick Martinez into the visitors' bullpen in right field for his fifth career pinch-hit homer.

San Diego trimmed it to 4-3 in the ninth when Jake Cronenworth's two-out double scored Gary Sánchez, but Alexis Díaz retired pinch-hitter Rougned Odor on a line drive to second base for his 23rd save.