Intrigue, betrayal, plotting in Taiwan presidential race

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — This presidential election is getting exciting, with intrigue, betrayal and plotting, and colorful characters. Unfortunately, much of it does not make it into the much smaller and less funded English news outlets, but keep your popcorn at the ready and follow this column to keep up on the latest twists and turns.

The biggest surprise so far is just how badly things have gone for the campaign of Kuomintang (KMT) presidential contender and New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), who was until this year the most popular politician in Taiwan. He was the frontrunner in all the polls in December 2022 and in some polls until as recently as March 2023. Now about seven or eight polls in a row from pollsters across the political spectrum all have him at dead last and continuing to sink.

There are calls to replace him across the party, with KMT Legislator Jessica Chen (陳玉珍), calling for the party to enact an “anti-brick clause” at the party conference on July 23, stipulating that any presidential candidate that falls below 15% must automatically be sacked. Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), the KMT's presidential candidate in 2015, was dumped by the party and replaced after her polls fell below 15%.

The latest My-Formosa poll shows Hou’s support has slumped to only 17.1%. That is shockingly low for a KMT candidate, and Hou has not been campaigning on wildly unpopular stances, like Hung's "one China, same interpretation" cross-strait policy.

Hou has even gotten a bit of a reprieve from the alleged drugging of children in a local kindergarten case that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) campaign of Lai Ching-te (賴清德) had been relentlessly attacking Hou on. Recent tests on the children have not concluded the kids were indeed drugged, and Hou is now suing Lai and one of his spokespersons for libel.

Terry may have a 'Gou' in race

Meanwhile, the campaign of Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has been growing in strength from poll to poll, largely at Hou’s expense. That My-Formosa poll has Ko at the highest he has ever been in their polling at 28.6%, trailing frontrunner Lai, who is at 35.9%.

Lai’s support has been largely stable and his trend line is flat in the polls, but the momentum has been on Ko’s side and his trend line has been pointing upwards. Things have gotten so bad for Hou that the KMT just passed a resolution banning their party members from campaigning with or even appearing with candidates from other parties without special permission.

There was no doubt in anyone’s mind that this resolution was aimed squarely at keeping KMT legislative candidates from campaigning with Ko, which some had been openly hoping to do. Legislative candidates wanted to be associated with a campaign on the upswing, not a sinking one like Hou’s.

Yet, things could get potentially much worse for Hou, various news outlets citing various sources have been reporting that Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) has decided to launch an independent run and will be announcing it prior to the KMT’s party conference on July 23. Gou was Hou’s rival in the KMT’s nomination process, but in the end, KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) went with Hou, a decision he may have come to regret.

If those reports are correct and Gou is entering the race, then it would be a huge betrayal. Gou had assured the KMT and Hou both prior to and after the decision was made on the presidential nominee that if the party chose Hou, Gou would support him.

It is looking increasingly likely Gou will be joining the race. He has hired the former secretary from the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation, is talking about policy on Facebook, and has been meeting with political bigwigs like former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平).

Gou's entrance into the race would further split the pan-blue vote and could drag Hou down below that psychologically important 15% support level. It is no accident that, reportedly, Gou would announce prior to the KMT party conference, increasing pressure on the party to dump Hou and choose him instead to unite the pan-blue camp.

Gou will need to collect over a quarter of a million signatures by the September registration deadline to qualify, but as a billionaire, he can throw money at the problem and hire an army of canvassers. Lai, Hou, and Ko all qualify automatically because in the last election, their parties received enough votes to pass the threshold required.

Hou finally getting serious

In spite of all the bad news, Hou is finally getting serious about this race. Previously, his campaign was leaderless and rudderless.

His team had been split between the “New Taipei” and new campaign advisors camps, with each camp advocating different strategies and each thinking they were in charge. The “New Taipei” camp advocated that Hou continue to appeal to centrist voters, which had served Hou so well in the past.

The new campaign advisors advocated healing rifts within the KMT and Hou reaching out to the KMT’s 2020 presidential candidate Daniel Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to draw his famously loyal “Han army” over to his side. Considering that most polls showed that only roughly two-thirds of KMT supporters supported Hou, it is not hard to see their logic.

Worse, the Hou campaign was only operating out of a small “workshop.” Clearly, this campaign setup was a recipe for confusion, disarray, and eventually disaster.

Finally, Hou on July 1 launched a formal campaign office and introduced a new executive team to lead the campaign. The team is impressive and includes former Vice Premier Woody Duh (杜紫軍) and former Deputy Minister of Finance and current KMT Legislator Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗).

It also includes former Tainan City Councillor and the KMT’s Tainan mayoral candidate in November 2022, Hsieh Lung-chieh (謝龍介). He has been on my radar as someone to watch for quite some time as a politician with potential, and though he failed in his bid to win as Tainan mayor, he came pretty close in that deep green stronghold.

Hou brings “The Knife” to battle

Most intriguing is who Hou invited to lead his team: former Secretary-General of the National Security Council King Pu-tsung (金溥聰). King is most well known for being the most trusted right-hand man for former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) in all of his endeavors, all the way back to Ma’s 1998 run for Taipei mayor.

King is formidable, so much so his nickname is “The Knife.” He played a key role in all of Ma’s elections, and they won all of them.

The DPP is taking him very, very seriously. Analysts within the DPP are reportedly talking about a “King Pu-tsung effect,” which will see “Ko left behind and Gou cast aside” (甩柯撇郭), returning the race to a more traditional blue-green battle between Hou and Lai.

I think they are going to be right about Gou. After a honeymoon phase, people will realize how unelectable his stances really are.

There is a reasonably good chance that King and the new team could engineer some revival in Hou’s public support, but it is not certain, as Hou is a very different candidate than Ma Ying-jeou. It is also too soon to rule out Ko, who has an appeal to a significant block of voters who are not fond of the KMT or the DPP.

Healing rifts in pan-blue base

The very first public move by the new team was to arrange for Hou and Daniel Han to sit together at an event put on by the Huang Fuhsing, the very deep blue KMT veterans group. If they were hoping for a complete reconciliation between the two, indications suggest that did not happen.

It was a partial success, though, as they did get their photo opportunity of the two together. The pair chatted amicably enough, and the press paid considerable attention to Hou bringing Han’s chair closer to him, but that is about the extent of it. In many of the photos taken at the event, Han did not look very happy.

Hou gave something of an apology for his less-than-enthusiastic support for Han’s presidential run in 2020. In Han’s nearly five-minute comments at the event, he called on “comrades to use your vote in 2024 to save the nation,” but notably did not endorse or even mention Hou. Ouch.

Han also skipped a Hou campaign event the next day attended by a bevy of KMT headliners including former President Ma and the Taipei mayor. “Other plans” were cited, though a person in the Han camp said he would be sending a flower arrangement.

It looks like Hou is going to have to work harder to get Han, and the “Han Army” base, on his side. Being a loyal party man, it is unlikely he is going to back Ko Wen-je.

Han and his supporters also have grudges against Terry Gou for disparaging attacks he made against Han and the KMT in his failed primary attempt prior to the 2020 election, though Gou has since apologized. The more likely scenario is that Han keeps his distance from the Hou campaign until late in the election season, like Hou did to him in 2020, but eventually, comes out and campaigns for Hou out of party loyalty.