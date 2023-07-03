Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Phillies demote Kody Clemens to Triple-A and recall slugger Darick Hall

By Associated Press
2023/07/03 00:08
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Kody Clemens tosses the ball to the pitcher covering first base for the out on Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith d...

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Kody Clemens tosses the ball to the pitcher covering first base for the out on Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith d...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies recalled first baseman Darick Hall from Triple-A Leigh Valley and he batted eighth in Sunday’s game against Washington. The Phillies sent infielder Kody Clemens to Triple-A.

Hall made the opening day roster but his stint was short-lived after he needed surgery on his right thumb. Hall hit nine homers in 41 games last season as a rookie for the National League champions.

Clemens, son of former major leaguer Roger Clemens, hit .230 with four homers in 47 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports