Wimbledon 2023: Here is what you need to know before play begins Monday

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a fifth consecutive title at Wimbledon and eighth overall at Centre Court on Monday.

Djokovic also will be trying to add to his men's-record 23 Grand Slam singles titles — he broke a tie with Rafael Nadal by winning the French Open last month — and became the first player to collect 24 in the Open era. Oh, and then there's this: The 36-year-old from Serbia is halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver won all four majors in 1969.

Djokovic faces Pedro Cachin, a 67th-ranked Argentine making his Wimbledon debut.

The reigning women's champion is Elena Rybakina, who won her first Slam trophy at the All England Club. She'll open play on Tuesday against American Shelby Rogers.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek, who won her fourth major championship at the French Open, debuts on Monday against Zhu Lin.

One significant change: Players from Russia and Belarus are back at Wimbledon. They were banned by the All England Club a year ago because of the attack on Ukraine launched by Russia, with the help of Belarus, in February 2022, but the tournament reversed course now even though the war continues.

So No. 7 men's seed Andrey Rublev, a Russian, and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, a Belarusian, are among those on Monday's schedule.

Also slated to play on Day 1: Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams, who is 43 and appearing at the tournament for the 24th time. She meets 2019 semifinalist Elina Svitolina, who recently returned after taking time off tour to have a baby, at Centre Court.

WHEN ARE MONDAY'S MATCHES?

Play begins on most courts at 11 a.m. local time, which is 6 a.m. EDT; that’s when Rublev will play Max Purcell on No. 3 Court, and Azarenka will take on Yuan Yue at Court 15, while No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula goes up against Lauren Davis at No. 2 Court in an all-American matchup. Action at No. 1 Court begins at 1 p.m. local time, which is 8 a.m. EDT, and the first match there is Swiatek-Zhu. Centre Court is the last arena to get going, at 1:30 p.m. local time, 8:30 a.m. EDT. That is when Djokovic-Cachin is set to start. Williams-Svitolina follows, meaning it could begin around 4 p.m. local time, 11 a.m. EDT.

HOW TO WATCH WIMBLEDON ON TV

— In the U.S.: ESPN, Tennis Channel

— Other countries listed here.

BETTING GUIDE

Not surprisingly, Djokovic is a heavy favorite for the men's title, listed as a minus-190 money-line pick before play begins, ahead of Alcaraz at plus-370, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. No one else is really given much of a chance, so there are big payouts offered on some other top men, such as Jannik Sinner at plus-1,900 or Daniil Medvedev at plus-2,300. Young American Sebastian Korda is next at plus-3,600. Swiatek, who never has been past the fourth round at Wimbledon, is listed as the women's favorite at plus-290, followed by Rybakina at plus-500 and Aryna Sabalenka at plus-500. Two-time champion Petra Kvitova is at plus-1,000, Coco Gauff at plus-1,400 and 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur at plus-1,500. Looking at Monday's matches, Svitolina (minus-220) is favored against Williams (plus-180).

GET CAUGHT UP AT THE ALL ENGLAND CLUB

What you need to know about Wimbledon, the year’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament:

TEST YOUR TENNIS KNOWLEDGE

THE NUMBER TO KNOW

11 — Number of Grand Slam titles won by Novak Djokovic since turning 30, the most by a man or woman in the Open era (which began in 1968). Serena Williams is next on the list with 10, followed by Rafael Nadal with eight and Roger Federer with four.

THE QUOTE TO KNOW

“Last year, I felt a lot of pressure here, because I was No. 1.” — Iga Swiatek, who still leads the WTA rankings, on her third-round exit at Wimbledon in 2022, ending a 37-match winning streak.

UPCOMING SINGLES SCHEDULE

— Monday-Tuesday: First Round (Women and Men)

— Wednesday-Thursday: Second Round (Women and Men)

— Friday-Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

— July 9-10: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

— July 11-12: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— July 13: Women’s Semifinals

— July 14: Men’s Semifinals

— July 15: Women’s Final

— July 16: Men’s Final

