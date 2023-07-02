Alexa
CreatorDB founder talks online marketing on Startup Island Taiwan Podcast

Forbes recently honored Clayton Jacobs on its annual '30 Under 30 Asia' list of standout leaders

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/02 20:22
Clayton Jacobs, founder of CreatorDB. (CreatorDB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In April 2023, Forbes magazine published its eighth annual list of “30 Under 30 Asia,” which included Clayton Jacobs, the first foreigner residing in Taiwan to make the list.

Jacobs is the 25-year-old CEO of CreatorDB, a data analytics company that helps pair business sponsors with content creators online.

After working for a startup accelerator in Shenzhen, China, Jacobs moved to Taiwan where he began working with a startup on computer vision AI products. Jacobs felt there was an exceptional amount of talent and potential in Taiwan, and in 2019, he established the headquarters of CreatorDB in Taipei.

Clayton Jacobs was recently a guest on the Startup Island Taiwan podcast. Speaking with host Jon Yu of the Asianometry YouTube channel, Jacobs discussed how his company uses the latest digital engineering tools to help businesses find the best influencers for their products.

During the podcast, Jacobs explained the original concept behind CreatorDB and how it developed into a coherent and exceptional array of services available for companies and creators hoping to build dynamic partnerships.

Jacobs described the role of CreatorDB as similar to Nielsen TV Ratings for content creators in the internet era. Using sophisticated big data to analyze the activity and user engagement of online influencers, CreatorDB gives potential sponsors exceptional tools they can use to discover the most suitable influencers for a targeted ad campaign, he said.

Companies considering seeking content creators to help boost their brand will be interested to hear Jacobs’ insight into how successful partnerships are made. He explains what factors tend to have the largest impact on a client’s return on investment in such sponsorships.

The host, a YouTuber himself, and Jacobs also shared their observations on the difficulties and trends that online content creators, from YouTube and IG to Tiktok, have to contend with.

To hear Clayton Jacobs discuss CreatorDB and the current online creator economy, check out the podcast on the player above, or go to the official Startup Island TAIWAN podcast website on First Story.
