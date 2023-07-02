Record number of calls for snake control in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Nantou County Fire Department reported 399 cases of citizens requesting assistance capturing snakes on their property in May, and for the first six months of 2023, the total number of requests reached 1,126.

Snakes and insects become more active in warm weather. The fire department said a growing number of snakes and increased competition for habitat are leading to more human-snake interaction.

Recently, a Taiwan beauty snake, a Class III protected species, was almost killed by a frightened homeowner, per UDN. The non-poisonous snake poses no threat to humans but can be regarded as intimidating due to its size and weight.

The homeowner contacted the fire department after encountering the snake in the house, and when firefighters arrived, they found the snake vomiting blood. They learned the homeowner had struck the snake on the head in a moment of panic. The snake was sent for emergency care, and a veterinarian intubated the snake to save its life.

The Wildlife Rescue and Research Station of the Council of Agriculture’s Endemic Species Research Institute said snakes rarely attack humans. Due to the summer heat, snakes may enter houses by mistake.

If a snake is found inside the home, a broom can be used to sweep it into a large plastic bucket. Later, this bucket should be covered and taken to a vacant area to release the snake.

The fire department reminds the public to keep their distance from snakes. If the snake is suspected to be poisonous, it is advisable to call 119 to have the snake removed.