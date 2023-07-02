Threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'apparent and increasing': Foreign minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The possibility of a Chinese attack on Taiwan is not imminent but is “apparent and increasing,” Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said in an interview with NBC.

“I think China might be repeating what we saw as the origin of the Second World War and we have to be careful,” Wu said. When asked if daily incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zones (ADIZ) could cause a real conflict, he said it was “possible" and that there are plenty of wars that were born out of “inadvertent accidents."

The foreign minister also praised Ukrainian soldiers for their bravery in “defending their territories, defending their freedom and sovereignty” against Russia. “That is something that we want to learn,” he added.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Tuesday (June 27) said it would “strike back in self-defense” if any Chinese military aircraft or "entities" entered Taiwan's airspace or territorial waters and failed to heed warnings. Taiwan has ramped up production of its air defense and anti-ship missiles in the past year in order to counter the growing threat from China.