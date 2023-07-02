CEO of Taiwan Cooperative Bank dies at 64 years old

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lin Chien-hao (林謙浩), the CEO of Taiwan Cooperative Bank (TCB), passed away early on Sunday (July 2) at the age of 64.

Lin began suffering a severe case of fulminant hepatitis, or liver failure, earlier in the week and was sent to Taipei Veteran’s Hospital for treatment, according to reports. The bank announced Lin's passing on Sunday morning and said that business operations will continue as usual under the acting leadership of Lin Mao-yin (林衍茂), bank president, and Chen Mei-tsu (陳美足), general manager.



Lin Chien-hao studied in the Law Department of National Taiwan University and joined First Bank shortly after graduation in 1984. He worked at First Bank for 37 years, gradually moving through the ranks until he was appointed as general manager of First Financial Holdings in 2018.

He left First Bank in 2021 to take over the leadership of Taiwan Business Bank (TBB). Under his leadership, TBB’s profits in 2022 exceeded NT$10 billion (US$320.5 million), a record high for the bank, reported UDN.

Lin was only recently appointed to his position as the CEO of TCB on June 16. Reports indicate that Lin took a leave of absence very soon after his appointment as CEO was announced.



Lin was known for his strong work ethic and attention to detail. His ability at strategic planning and risk management earned him the respect of his colleagues and employees.