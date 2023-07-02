Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Landslide blocks Provincial Highway No. 14 in Taiwan's Nantou

Drivers unable to access Hehuan Mountain from Nantou's Puli until roadwork complete

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/02 14:38
Boulders blocking the road on Provincial Highway No. 14, east of Puli, July 2.

Boulders blocking the road on Provincial Highway No. 14, east of Puli, July 2. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A landslide occurred in Taiwan’s Nantou County on Sunday morning (July 2) due to heavy rain the past few days.

The landslide happened on Taiwan’s Provincial Highway No. 14, subsequently blocking access from Nantou’s Puli to Hehuan Mountain, reported UDN. Drivers will not be able to use the mountain road until maintenance crews have cleared the highway.

No one was injured in the rock fall, which happened at the 18.7-kilometer mark of the Cuifeng Section (Sec. A). Police have secured the area and are asking people stranded on the road to be patient.

Heavy machinery has been dispatched to clear rocks and earth from both sides of the road. Chiu Bing-rong (邱炳榕), chief of the Puli Public Works Department, said that the government expects the highway to be cleared by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Travelers planning to use the road to cross the Central Mountain Range on Sunday or Monday should consider using other routes. Drivers and cyclists are cautioned to pay attention to current traffic and weather conditions, especially when using mountainous roads.
Puli
Provincial Highway 14
landslide
Nantou
Hehuan Mountain

RELATED ARTICLES

Central Taiwan mountain bicycle race avoids holiday traffic chaos
Central Taiwan mountain bicycle race avoids holiday traffic chaos
2023/06/24 17:11
US woman missing, guide dies in Taiwan mountains
US woman missing, guide dies in Taiwan mountains
2023/04/22 18:27
Taiwan sets up traffic lights at altitude of 3,275 m
Taiwan sets up traffic lights at altitude of 3,275 m
2023/04/15 17:43
Jeroen Meijers of Netherlands wins stage four of Tour de Taiwan
Jeroen Meijers of Netherlands wins stage four of Tour de Taiwan
2023/03/15 19:45
Tour de Taiwan Stage 3 rolls into Taichung
Tour de Taiwan Stage 3 rolls into Taichung
2023/03/14 19:04