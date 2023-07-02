Landslide blocks Provincial Highway No. 14 in Taiwan's Nantou

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A landslide occurred in Taiwan’s Nantou County on Sunday morning (July 2) due to heavy rain the past few days.

The landslide happened on Taiwan’s Provincial Highway No. 14, subsequently blocking access from Nantou’s Puli to Hehuan Mountain, reported UDN. Drivers will not be able to use the mountain road until maintenance crews have cleared the highway.

No one was injured in the rock fall, which happened at the 18.7-kilometer mark of the Cuifeng Section (Sec. A). Police have secured the area and are asking people stranded on the road to be patient.

Heavy machinery has been dispatched to clear rocks and earth from both sides of the road. Chiu Bing-rong (邱炳榕), chief of the Puli Public Works Department, said that the government expects the highway to be cleared by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Travelers planning to use the road to cross the Central Mountain Range on Sunday or Monday should consider using other routes. Drivers and cyclists are cautioned to pay attention to current traffic and weather conditions, especially when using mountainous roads.