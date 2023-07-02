Digital minister touts Taiwan's approach to cybersecurity, digital resilience

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is constantly on guard against Chinese cyberattacks, Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐風) said in an interview with Der Spiegel.

The hackers’ resources are over a hundred times greater than those protecting Taiwan’s cybersecurity, according to Tang. During then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August, the number of attacks on Taiwanese government agencies was record-breaking, she said.

To combat fake news, Taiwan primarily relies on civil society and collaborates with various non-governmental organizations to share fact-checking reports with the public. She referred to this approach as "collective intelligence."

Tang said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine led the Taiwanese government to realize the importance of digital resilience and prompted her to bolster the nation’s digital infrastructure. When the war broke out, the minister said she stayed up late every night checking news websites like the Kyiv Independent to ensure that Ukrainians received the latest information and to counter Russian propaganda.

What is happening in Ukraine could also happen in Taiwan, and Taiwan is learning a lot from Ukraine's experience, Tang said. To prevent Beijing from cutting undersea cables and causing internet paralysis, Taiwan is collaborating with multiple companies to establish over 700 satellite signal reception stations.

The minister also said she draws from her experience participating in the g0v online community to encourage public participation in government decision-making, thereby narrowing the gap between the government and the people. Democratic countries use digital technology to make governments transparent to the people, while authoritarian countries use digital technology to make people transparent to the government, she added.