Reynoso powers Minnesota United to 4-1 victory over Timbers

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso scored twice after Minnesota United benefited from an own-goal in a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

The match was scoreless until Minnesota United (6-7-6) used an own-goal by Portland's Diego Chara in the 43rd minute to grab the lead. Reynoso followed with an unassisted goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give Minnesota United a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Franck Boli scored for a sixth time this season, using assists from Nathan Fogaça and Chara in the 60th minute to get the Timbers (5-9-7) within 2-1.

Minnesota United wrapped up the victory when Bongokuhle Hlongwane put a shot in the net in the 74th minute and Reynoso followed three minutes later with his third goal of the season. Hlongwane's fifth netter this season came with an assist from Zarek Valentin. Hlongwane had an assist on Reynoso's goal.

Clint Irwin saved two shots in his third start this season for Minnesota United. Aljaz Ivacic had seven saves for Portland.

Minnesota United improves to 6-0-1 all-time at home against the Timbers. There have been 30 goals scored in the seven matches. Minnesota United swept the season series after a 1-0 victory in Portland earlier this season.

The Timbers fall to 1-4-4 in their last nine matches with five goals scored. Boli and Evander have scored Portland's last eight goals. No other Portland player has scored since May 6.

Portland travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday. Minnesota United will host Austin FC on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport