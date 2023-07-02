Alexa
Global Views Monthly ranks Taiwan's top universities

Declining birth rates makes it easier for high school graduates to enter top universities

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/02 12:09
Entrance of National Taiwan University (Getty Images photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newest report from Global Views Monthly ranks National Taiwan University (NTU) as the top comprehensive university and Taiwan Normal University as the top university specializing in humanities in Taiwan.

According to the report, competition for spots at universities was lower due to a dramatic one-third decline in high school graduates. Due to the declining number of university applicants, this year’s ratings also included a "health checklist," indicating the overall sustainability of a university’s operations.

For example, 14 universities closed their doors over the past five years, and many expect continued pressure on poorly performing universities. Despite its top ranking, NTU is starting to suffer from staffing shortages, and it is highlighting the importance of talent cultivation with a new "teacher training system."

Ranking of the top universities in Taiwan. (Global Views Monthly)

Among general universities, NTU retained its top ranking, followed by National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU), National Tsing Hua University, and National Sun Yat-Sen University.

National Sun Yat-Sen University dramatically improved its rankings this year due to adding a Semiconductor College and a post-baccalaureate medical department. Kaohsiung Medical University, China Medical University, and Tzu Chi University also added post-baccalaureate programs in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) departments.

In addition, National Taipei University of Nursing and Health was the top-ranked program in its field, as a rapidly aging society is creating more demand for nurses.

Global Views Monthly, in cooperation with Elsevier, the world's largest academic database, has been publishing "Taiwan's Best Universities Ranking" since 2016. To qualify for the rankings, each university must have a minimum of 3,000 students and more than 150 professors or assistant professors, which is deemed the minimum threshold for sustainable school operations, with 87 universities qualifying.

