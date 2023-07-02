Alexa
Southwesterly winds bring moisture, instability, showers to southern Taiwan

Heat continues with possibility of afternoon thundershowers

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/02 10:42
Hot temperatures expected next week.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Southwesterly winds are expected to bring moisture and instability, increasing the chances of localized showers in southern Taiwan this week, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮), per UDN.

Sunday and Monday (July 2-3) will be hot, with strong UV rays. Temperatures on Sunday (July 2) will range between 24 and 36 C in the north, 24 and 36 C in central areas, 23 and 36 C in the south, and 22 and 36 C in the east.

From Tuesday to Saturday (July 4-8), southwesterly winds will prevail and water vapor will gradually decrease. However, mountainous areas could experience sudden thunderstorms and severe weather such as lightning strikes, strong winds, and torrential rainfall.

Downsloping winds in the northern and eastern halves of Taiwan can lead to extreme temperatures above 38 C. Wu urges the public to pay special attention to Central Weather Bureau reports when venturing out.
