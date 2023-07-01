Taipei area, east coast expect 37 degrees C next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Maximum temperatures of at least 37 degrees Celsius were possible in the Taipei area and in the east coast counties of Hualien and Taitung after the weekend, forecasters said Saturday (July 1).

Recent highs in the country included 37.1 degrees Thursday (June 29) and 36.0 degrees Saturday. Nevertheless, those highs were nowhere near the 40.1 degrees recorded May 6.

Over the next few days, winds would turn from southerly to southwesterly, the Liberty Times reported. The change would result in the mercury reaching 36 to 37 degrees in the Taipei basin and in valleys near the east coast, beginning Tuesday (July 4).

At the same time, the risk of afternoon thundershowers would expand from mostly mountainous areas in north Taiwan to mountains all over the country. Despite the start of the typhoon season, there was no sign of any tropical storm forming soon, according to forecasters.

