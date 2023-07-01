Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taipei area, east coast expect 37 degrees C next week

Afternoon thundershowers still likely

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/01 20:36
Water fun at a park in Hualien County Saturday. 

Water fun at a park in Hualien County Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Maximum temperatures of at least 37 degrees Celsius were possible in the Taipei area and in the east coast counties of Hualien and Taitung after the weekend, forecasters said Saturday (July 1).

Recent highs in the country included 37.1 degrees Thursday (June 29) and 36.0 degrees Saturday. Nevertheless, those highs were nowhere near the 40.1 degrees recorded May 6.

Over the next few days, winds would turn from southerly to southwesterly, the Liberty Times reported. The change would result in the mercury reaching 36 to 37 degrees in the Taipei basin and in valleys near the east coast, beginning Tuesday (July 4).

At the same time, the risk of afternoon thundershowers would expand from mostly mountainous areas in north Taiwan to mountains all over the country. Despite the start of the typhoon season, there was no sign of any tropical storm forming soon, according to forecasters.
weather
high temperatures
hot weather
southwesterly winds

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei and areas south of Yunlin to see mercury hit 36 C
Taipei and areas south of Yunlin to see mercury hit 36 C
2023/06/27 09:28
Over 13 hours of sun and 36 degrees for Taipei on summer solstice
Over 13 hours of sun and 36 degrees for Taipei on summer solstice
2023/06/21 11:36
Occasional showers expected in central, southern Taiwan from Monday
Occasional showers expected in central, southern Taiwan from Monday
2023/06/18 10:42
Plum rains to drench Taiwan from Thursday to Saturday
Plum rains to drench Taiwan from Thursday to Saturday
2023/06/15 12:23
Heavy rains expected across Taiwan
Heavy rains expected across Taiwan
2023/06/12 11:42