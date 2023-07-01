Alexa
Taipei expects 40,000 TPASS monthly card buyers after weekend

3 regions begin using the monthly commuter cards Saturday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/01 19:26
TRA staff at Taipei Main Station help travelers using their TPASS Saturday. 

TRA staff at Taipei Main Station help travelers using their TPASS Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The “TPASS” valid for 30 days of travel on public transportation will see 40,000 buyers on the first working day after the weekend, the Taipei City Government said Saturday (July 1), the first day of the new system.

The version valid for Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan costs NT$1,200 (US$39) per month, replacing the existing NT$1,280 fare which could only be used in Taipei and New Taipei. The new system applies to city buses, Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Light Rail Transit (LRT), long-distance bus and Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) journeys within the area, and YouBike bicycles.

By Thursday (June 29), 85,000 cards for the north Taiwan pass had been sold, with a total of 340,000 expected by the end of July, Taipei City’s Department of Transportation said. Many commuters were likely to wait until after the weekend to start buying the pass, leading to officials estimating 40,000 passes would be sold next Monday (July 3).

Most MRT stations in north Taiwan reported smooth passage for travelers using the new system, per CNA. Different gates for holders of the TPASS caused confusion for some passengers, but staff was on hand to explain the system.

Similar cards but at different prices have also been introduced for central Taiwan, including Taichung City and the counties of Miaoli, Changhua, and Nantou, and for south Taiwan, encompassing the cities of Kaohsiung and Tainan, and Pingtung County.
