Taiwan KMT presidential candidate shares stage with predecessor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) shared the stage with 2020 candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) Saturday (July 1), but the latter did not publicly express his support.

The main opposition party billed Saturday’s event as a sign of solidarity since Hou faces dwindling support in opinion polls and uncertainty about the intentions of Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘). Since failing to win the KMT nomination in May, the tycoon has continued to tour the country and meet prominent local personalities.

Hou has been behind Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) in most opinion polls from the start, but is now also falling behind Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). Hou, who serves as mayor of New Taipei City, saw his standing damaged by scandals about the administering of sedatives to children at preschools in the city.

At a lunch Saturday marking the anniversary of the KMT’s Huang Fu-hsing military veterans chapter, Han called on supporters to go and vote in the Jan. 13, 2024 elections to protect the country. However, he failed to mention Hou by name, the Liberty Times reported.

In his address to the meeting, Hou said he would work harder to dispel the concern “good friends” like Han felt for him, per Radio Taiwan International (RTI). Hou and Han sat at the same table as KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫), but Gou did not attend the event.

Four years ago, when Han ran for president, Hou was noted for his lack of enthusiasm and participation in the campaign. Han not only lost the January 2020 presidential election, but was also recalled as mayor of Kaohsiung City five months later.