Japan crushes New Zealand to reach Asia Cup final

SYDNEY (AP) — Japan produced another commanding performance at the women’s basketball Asia Cup with a heavy 88-52 defeat of New Zealand in the semifinals on Saturday.

After beating defending champion Australia by 25 points in pool play earlier in the week to top the standings — and earn qualification for the Paris Olympics next year — Japan started fast and never gave New Zealand a foothold in the game.

Defending champion Australia and China play the other semifinal game later, with the winner to line up against Japan in Sunday’s final.

Japan won every quarter of Saturday's match with forward Stephanie Mawuli top scoring with 17 points and six rebounds from just over 19 minutes on court, while Monica Okoye scored 16 points with five rebounds in the lopsided contest.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led New Zealand with 14 points.

The eight-team regional tournament doubles as qualifying for next year’s Olympics, with the semifinalists — Japan, Australia, China and New Zealand — qualifying for Paris 2024.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports